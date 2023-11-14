Mitchell (coach's decision) failed to leave the bench in Monday's 132-120 win over the Cavaliers.

Mitchell started at point guard for the Kings' first three games of November while De'Aaron Fox (ankle) was sidelined, but Keon Ellis usurped Mitchell on the top unit for the ensuing two games. With Fox making his return from a five-game absence and facing no restrictions, Ellis joined Mitchell on the bench, and the former ended up sticking in head coach Mike Brown's rotation as the backup point guard. Assuming Brown continues to stick with Ellis and Malik Monk as the team's primary guards on the second unit, Mitchell doesn't look as though he'll be in store for a regular role, barring another injury to a Sacramento backcourt player.