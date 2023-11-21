Mitchell provided two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 129-93 loss to the Pelicans.

Mitchell recently lost the top backup point guard spot to Keon Ellis (ankle), but the former reclaimed a role Monday due to numerous injuries. Ellis and Sasha Vezenkov (thumb) were ruled out prior to tipoff, while Chris Duarte (hand) and Keegan Murray (back) left the contest early. Kevin Huerter also played through a finger injury that sidelined him for Sacramento's previous contest. If the Kings are shorthanded moving forward, Mitchell should be a consistent part of the rotation. Across 10 appearances (three starts), Mitchell has averaged 5.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game.