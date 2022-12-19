Mitchell (illness) is not on the injury report for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Mitchell sat out Friday against Detroit due to an illness, but after a pair of off days he looks to be recovered and is not included on the Kings' initial injury report for Monday's contest. The 2021 first-round pick has not been viable in most fantasy leagues this season. Over his last nine games, he's averaging just 5.7 points, 3.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 37.0 percent from the floor.