Mitchell is expected to move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets with De'Aaron Fox (knee) unavailable, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Across three starts this season, Mitchell has posted averages of 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 triples, 1.0 steal and 1.0 turnover per contest on 37 percent shooting from the floor. He can be viewed as a low-end streaming option in deep leagues.