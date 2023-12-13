Mitchell scored one point (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added two assists over 15 minutes in Tuesday's 119-99 loss to the Clippers.

Ever since missing two contests (illness), Mitchell has been eased back into the lineup, and Tuesday was his first game in which he played in double digit minutes since returning. Through 15.1 minutes, he averages 4.2 points, 2.4 assists, 1.1 rebounds, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks on the season.