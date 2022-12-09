Kings coach Mike Brown said Mitchell is in the starting five for Friday's matchup with Cleveland, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Mitchell will move into the starting lineup Friday with De'Aaron Fox (foot) out. The second-year guard will make just his second start of the season.
