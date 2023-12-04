Mitchell (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Mitchell didn't play in Saturday's contest due to an illness, but he will return to action after missing just one game. The third-year pro is averaging 4.4 points, 2.8 assists and 0.8 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
