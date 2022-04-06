Mitchell will have his minutes reduced during the final three games of the season, Franklin Cartoscelli of Sports 1140 KHTK reports.

Coach Alvin Gentry adds that he's been playing the rookie too much over the past couple weeks. Since he became a starter March 18, Mitchell has averaged 19.0 points, 7.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 40.1 minutes. A reduction in minutes for Mitchell could mean increased minutes for Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Jeremy Lamb.