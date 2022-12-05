Mitchell ended Sunday's 110-101 win over Chicago with nine points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 24 minutes.

Mitchell saw a few extra minutes in the win, putting up low-volume contributions across the board. Despite being a constant in the rotation, Mitchell has been unable to translate his defensive upside into fantasy value. He is outside the top 300 for the season, putting him well off the radar when it comes to standard or even deeper formats.