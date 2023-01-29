Mitchell finished with four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Mitchell played fewer than 20 minutes for the 10th time in his past 11 games, serving up a giant plate of nothing. For a player known as an elite defensive stopper, Mitchell has been unable to translate that into tangible fantasy production. He is currently averaging just 0.5 steals per game for the season, a number that certainly won't get it done when it comes to fantasy value.