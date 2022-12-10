Mitchell finished Friday's 106-95 win over the Cavaliers with eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 33 minutes.

Mitchell moved into the starting lineup Friday but failed to come through with the goods. Despite a few opportunities to play a larger role this season, Mitchell has been relatively disappointing. Until he proves otherwise, Mitchell can safely be left on the waiver wire, even if he sticks in the starting lineup for any length of time.