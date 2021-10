Mitchell is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason finale, Franklin Cartoscelli of Sports 1140 KHTK reports.

Mitchell got an opportunity in the starting five Monday with Tyrese Haliburton out for rest. The rookie led the Kings in scoring with 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt) to go along with four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes. There likely isn't a spot for him in the starting lineup to begin the season but he will certainly have a significant role.