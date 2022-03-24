Mitchell posted 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-109 win over the Pacers.

Mitchell won a thriller in a duel against his former backcourt mate Tyrese Haliburton. In an equally significant duel, Mitchell matched the also-dealt Buddy Hield with 25 points to co-lead the game in scoring. Mitchell has had back-to-back 25-plus point performances and his stock is rising. The 23-year-old is a boom candidate against the Magic on Saturday.