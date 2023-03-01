Mitchell finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 victory over the Thunder.

Mitchell was moderately productive Tuesday, sliding into the starting lineup with De'Aaron Fox ruled out due to a wrist injury. Although his numbers won't set the world on fire, this was actually one of Mitchell's best games of the season. Despite having started a handful of games thus far, he typically struggles to have any sort of tangible impact. Until Fox returns to action, Mitchell is at least worth a look in slightly deeper formats.