Mitchell supplied 19 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 132-119 win over the Spurs.

Mitchell's 19 points gave him his second-best total of the season and exceeded his scoring production from the previous four games combined. With the Kings having enjoyed better health than any team this season, Mitchell has rarely had the opportunity to seize hold of major minutes for an extended period of time, and he'll likely remain stuck in a limited bench role so long as all of De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk steer clear of long absences.