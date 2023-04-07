Mitchell is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee soreness.
De'Aaron Fox (ankle) joins Mitchell on the injury report with the questionable tag, in addition to six other Kings, so Sacramento's backcourt might be very thin Friday evening. If both Fox and Mitchell are out, Terence Davis would likely get the spot start and all the run he could handle, making him an intriguing streamer option. Stay tuned.
