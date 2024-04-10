Mitchell closed with eight points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and two assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to Oklahoma City.

Mitchell wasn't able to generate much offensively, while Keon Ellis erupted for a career-high 26 points. Despite this quiet showing, Mitchell is still having a decent April, posting averages of 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 three-pointers through five games.