The Kings exercised Mitchell's fourth-year team option for the 2024-25 season Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mitchell took a step back last year after posting a strong rookie campaign, averaging 5.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 80 games during the 2022-23 season. Even so, Sacramento is set to pay him a salary of $6.45 million next season.