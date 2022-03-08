Mitchell contributed 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Monday's 131-115 loss to the Knicks.

Mitchell logged the most minutes among Sacramento's reserves, but he put forth a relatively muted effort in the loss. That has been the norm for the rookie of late -- he came into the contest averaging 22.8 minutes but just 7.3 points and 2.3 assists over his past four contests. Mitchell has shown some flashes of excellence this season, but he's not playing well enough right now to warrant a roster spot in most fantasy leagues.