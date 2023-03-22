Mitchell posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 loss to the Celtics.

Mitchell sank at least three tripes for the sixth time this season and scored more points than he had in his previous five appearances put together. After a strong rookie season, the backup point guard's overall production has significantly dipped this year, but he has improved his efficient, posting career highs in field-goal, three-point and three-throw percentage.