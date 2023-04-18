Mitchell ended with 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 114-106 victory over the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Mitchell and Malik Monk were stellar contributors off the bench during the Kings' Game 2 victory. However, unlike Monk, Mitchell's production was surprising after he totaled just three points and four assists in Game 1. Mitchell figures to continue operating as the primary backup point guard, but his playoff production may be sporadic, as he isn't a focal point of Sacramento's offense.