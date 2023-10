Mitchell posted eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Mitchell came off the bench during Sunday's matchup but was still relatively efficient from the floor and managed to contribute in multiple areas. His production took a step back during the 2022-23 campaign, as he averaged 5.6 points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game over 80 appearances.