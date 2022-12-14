Mitchell will appear off the bench Tuesday versus the Sixers, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Mitchell seemed an obvious candidate to return to a bench role, with De'Aaron Fox cleared for a full workload Tuesday. Mitchell should see a slight dip in his workload as a result but shouldn't see a major change in his overall production.
