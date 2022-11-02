Mitchell will start Wednesday's game against the Heat, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
With De'Aaron Fox (knee) sidelined, Mitchell will join the starting five as expected after recording 23 points, four rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes during Monday's win over the Hornets. Mitchell should continue to operate as the team's starting point guard going forward until Fox is able to return to the court.
