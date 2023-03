Mitchell will enter the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pelicans with De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) unavailable, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Over six starts this season, Mitchell has compiled averages of 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.3 turnovers per contest on 46.7 percent shooting. He will draw a favorable matchup against New Orleans, but he's still more of a deep league option.