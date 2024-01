Mitchell supplied five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two steals in 16 minutes during Monday's 103-94 victory over the Grizzlies.

Mitchell is averaging 16.0 minutes across his last four games after picking up three consecutive DNP-CDs prior. He has averaged 5.0 points on 7-for-16 shooting over that span, but his value is derived from his hounding defense, which yields no fantasy relevance.