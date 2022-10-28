Mitchell posted seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes during Thursday's 125-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Mitchell played just 12 minutes in the loss, continuing what has been an underwhelming start to the season. At this point, he is simply too far down the pecking order to have any chance at putting up meaningful production. His defensive abilities have been well documented but unfortunately, they don't translate into fantasy value.