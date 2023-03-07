Mitchell provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 123-108 win over the Pelicans.

While appearing on the top unit for the second time in four games in place of De'Aaron Fox (hamstring), Mitchell didn't supply an eye-popping line, but his efficient shooting made his overall output better than what he had provided in most of his previous six starts this season. Fox is expected to be back in action for the Kings' next game Thursday versus the Knicks, putting Mitchell in line to move back to the bench while seeing a steep reduction in playing time.