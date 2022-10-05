The Kings exercised their team option on Mitchell for the 2023-24 season, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Mitchell also has a team option for the 2024-25 season and will be a restricted free agent after the 2025-26 season. It should come as no surprise that the Kings have picked up Mitchell's option as they still have another two years of team control. The second-year guard averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 27.7 minutes over 75 games as a rookie in 2021-22.