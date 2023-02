Mitchell amassed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists across 14 minutes during Sunday's 124-115 win over the Thunder.

Mitchell didn't add much in his time on the floor Sunday night. He may still see double-digit minutes each game, but the young guard really only provides enough fantasy value as a streaming option when the team becomes shorthanded, allowing him to get that added usage. In the meantime, he doesn't need to be rostered in almost any league.