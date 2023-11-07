Mitchell supplied five points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 122-97 loss to Houston.
Mitchell co-led Sacramento in shot attempts Monday, but the Kings were down 25 at halftime and 40 early in the fourth -- symbolic of how inept the offense can be without De'Aaron Fox (ankle). Mitchell is admirably attempting to step into a larger role, but it's beyond his repertoire as an undersized, inefficient midrange scorer.
More News
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: WIll start Wednesday sans Fox•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Remaining with Sacramento•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Decent output in spot start•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Scores eight in loss•