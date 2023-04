Mitchell (knee) is good to go for Friday's game against the Warriors, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Mitchell is set to run the show at point guard Friday, as De'Aaron Fox (ankle) will be getting the night off. The second-year guard has averaged 9.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 29.0 minutes in eight starts this season.