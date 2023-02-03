Mitchell will draw the start Friday against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Mitchell was the logical candidate to get the starting nod once it was announced De'Aaron Fox would sit out Friday's tilt, and Kings head coach Mike Brown confirmed has confirmed that will be the case. Mitchell has averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 29.0 minutes in his three previous starts this season.