Mitchell will start Wednesday's contest against the Warriors, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

As expected, Mitchell will reportedly start with De'Aaron Fox (ankle) unavailable. Rookie Colby Jones will also get a chance in the rotation, per Nunes. Mitchell averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds across nine games as a starter in 2022-23.