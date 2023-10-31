Mitchell will start Wednesday's contest against the Warriors, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
As expected, Mitchell will reportedly start with De'Aaron Fox (ankle) unavailable. Rookie Colby Jones will also get a chance in the rotation, per Nunes. Mitchell averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds across nine games as a starter in 2022-23.
More News
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Remaining with Sacramento•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Decent output in spot start•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Scores eight in loss•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Scores 14 points off bench•