Mitchell will join the starting lineup while De'Aaron Fox misses Wednesday's game against Golden State due to an ankle sprain, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Mitchell will reportedly start, while rookie Colby Jones will see a bump in usage as well. Mitchell averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in nine games as a starter in 2022-23.