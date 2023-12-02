Mitchell is out for Saturday's game versus the Nuggets due to an illness, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Mitchell was a late addition to the injury report and won't play in Saturday's game due to an illness. Keon Ellis, Malik Monk and Colby Jones are candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence. Mitchell's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with the Pelicans.