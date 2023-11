Fox closed Monday's 132-120 win over Cleveland with 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Fox logged 26 minutes and showed no ill effects from the ankle injury that forced him to miss five games. The guard's production was sorely missed, as the team went 2-3 while he was absent. The Kings have a brutal road schedule coming up as well as a back-to-back next week, so giving Fox a rest during that stint is a possibility.