Fox posted 28 points (12-27 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Though Fox wasn't especially efficient shooting the ball, he only turned the ball over twice to his nine assists and swiped two steals, helping control the possession game. He was also just one of three Kings players with a positive plus-minus (plus-2). At this point, the Kings look all but out of the running for a potential play-in for the eighth seed, as they've lost their first three games of the restart.