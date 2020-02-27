Fox is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to lower abdominal tightness, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Fox picked up the injury, though it could keep him sidelined for the first half of Sacramento's back-to-back set Thursday and Friday. The Kings will likely wait and see how the point guard responds to pregame activities before a final determination regarding his availability is made. If Fox is unable to go, Cory Joseph would likely draw the start in his place.