Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Almost double-doubles in loss
Fox finished with 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 loss to the Nets.
Fox was dominant in the first half Tuesday, ending the game with 27 points and nine assists. After establishing a 28 point lead, the Kings faltered late to allow the Nets to leave with a two-point victory. Fox has been one of the more surprising fantasy players this season and is sure to be drafted a lot higher heading into next year. The Kings are out of the playoff race but should continue to play their young guys moving forward.
