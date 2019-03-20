Fox finished with 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 loss to the Nets.

Fox was dominant in the first half Tuesday, ending the game with 27 points and nine assists. After establishing a 28 point lead, the Kings faltered late to allow the Nets to leave with a two-point victory. Fox has been one of the more surprising fantasy players this season and is sure to be drafted a lot higher heading into next year. The Kings are out of the playoff race but should continue to play their young guys moving forward.