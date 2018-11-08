Fox registered 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists and one rebound across 36 minutes in the Kings' 114-105 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Fox continues to show marked improvement across the board in his second season, as Wednesday already marked his sixth 20-point effort of the season. That's particularly notable when considering Fox only had five in all of his rookie season, and none before Jan. 28. The 20-year-old is unsurprisingly getting it done with some sharp shooting, as Wednesday's 53.3 percent effort put his season success rate at an even 50.0 percent on an average of 13.5 shot attempts per contest.