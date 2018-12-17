Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Another big night against Mavs
Fox scored 28 points (11-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 win over the Mavericks.
He tied Buddy Hield for the team lead in scoring on the afternoon, marking the fourth time in the last six games Fox has hit for 25 or more points. He's averaging 23.2 points, 7.7 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers over that stretch, and while the second-year guard was already heading for a breakout season, he may be finding another gear.
