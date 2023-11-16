Fox ended with 28 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-110 win over the Lakers.

Fox looked poised and more at ease in his second game back from injury. He was able to mix it up more on defense, and collected a season-high four steals in the winning effort. His secondary numbers padded a slightly off-night of shooting, and fantasy managers can depend on Fox for solid nightly totals due to his all-around impact.