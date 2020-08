Fox scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding seven assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 119-106 loss to the Nets.

The 22-year-old continues to produce in the bubble, although Fox hasn't gotten much help -- the Kings are now 1-4 in Orlando and on the verge of being officially eliminated from the postseason. Fox is averaging an impressive 26.2 points, 7.0 assists, 2.6 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.2 threes during those five games.