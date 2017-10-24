Fox posted 19 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 117-115 loss to the Suns.

The rookie once again outperformed veteran George Hill, who continues to hold down the starting point guard role for the moment. However, that designation takes on much less importance when considering that Fox saw five more minutes than Hill anyhow. Fox has now scored in double digits in three of his first four games while shooting a solid 45.6 percent from the field, including 40.0 percent from three-point range.