Fox (wrist) indicated Thursday that he intends to play in Friday's game versus the Clippers, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Fox practiced in full Thursday and seems to believe he'll be back in action after missing Tuesday's rematch with Oklahoma City. The team's injury report, slated to surface later in the day, should provide a clearer picture of his status for the contest, but the signs seem to point toward at least a probable designation.