Fox delivered 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, one rebound and one steal across 30 minutes in the Kings' 116-112 win over the Wizards on Friday.

Fox once again excelled from his point guard spot, serving as an effective distributor while hitting the 50.0 percent mark from the floor for the fourth time in six contests. The 20-year-old's assist total was also his second-highest of the campaign thus far, and he's now recorded at least one steal in four straight contests. One of the most improved players in the early going of the new season, Fox is now averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 32.5 minutes following Friday's outing.