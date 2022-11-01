Fox has avoided structural damage in his knee and revealed a bone bruise, but he has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
When players go for an MRI, there are inherent thoughts of a long-term issue, so his results are at least encouraging. The star point guard will sit out at least a game Wednesday because of the issue, which positions Davion Mitchell -- who broke out in extended run Monday -- in position to join the starting lineup. Veteran Matthew Dellavedova could also line up for a few extra minutes off the bench.
