Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Bench-leading scoring effort in loss
Fox offered 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Pelicans.
Fox once again led the second unit with his scoring total and also outperformed starter George Hill, who managed six points, five assists and three rebounds over 30 minutes. The rookie could be on the verge of vaulting the veteran on the depth chart, but he continues to offer strong production in his bench role in the interim. Factoring in Thursday's production, the 19-year-old has double-digit scoring efforts in four of five games, although his shot remains somewhat inconsistent (two 30.8 percent shooting nights thus far).
