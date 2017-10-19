Fox posted 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Rockets.

The 2017 fifth overall pick didn't let a second-team assignment for the opener stop him from outscoring a couple of members of the starting five and making a splash in his regular-season pro debut. Fox yielded the start at point guard to veteran George Hill on Wednesday, and although that arrangement may prove to be the status quo for the time being, the rookie could well vault into the top spot in due time, especially if he's able to churn out stat lines the caliber of Wednesday's on a consistent basis off the bench.